Couch

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a home invasion and violent assault of a resident on June 14 in Xenia Township.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has approved felony charges of burglary and attempted felonious assault for the suspect, Raymond “Todd” Couch.

Couch is described as a white male, 50 years of age, approximately 6 foot, 2 inches, weighing 200 pounds.

If you have information where Couch may be located, call Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111 or your local law enforcement agency.