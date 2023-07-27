Submitted Photo | Family Promise Family Promise of Greene County, 124 S. Detroit Street, is a homeless shelter which welcomes families and individuals with children. It is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

XENIA — Family Promise of Greene County recently spoke to the Board of County Commissioners about its plan to apply for renewal of a Homeless Crisis Response Program (HCRP) grant.

The $143,000 grant will help the shelter pay for administration, shelter operations, and food for clients. Family Promise has applied for and successfully won the grant for the past four years, however, the application process now requires local government support, which it received from the commissioners.

“Now we have a letter of support from the county which we will provide to the Department of Development,” said Executive Director Deanna McCrary, who heads the organization formerly known as Interfaith Hospitality Network. The letter will be included in the grant application package sent online through the Ohio Community and Energy Assistance Network (OCEAN).

“We’re a small shelter — that’s what our allotment is for the renewal,” said McCrary, who reviewed last year’s data which showed 103 individuals and 47 households were assisted.

The shelter, now in its 28th year, also assists families with parenting classes, nutrition classes, and educational assistance.

“Family Promise is a static site which operates 24-hours a day welcoming individuals who have children (from newborns to seniors in high school),” McCrary said. “We have a 10-bedroom shelter, play yard, toy room, laundry room. We have volunteers that come in and do crafts, maintenance, and tutoring. We will always need volunteers in the shelter.”

The shelter receives funds from private donors, state grants, and a Family Promise grant. There are nine staffers who help serve meals prepared by area churches and volunteers. Three meals a day, including snacks, are given to the couples and individuals with children who stay at the shelter.

“We want to thank all our volunteers for helping us be successful in the community,” McCrary said. “There is still a need for homeless shelters in the community. We always need more volunteers and donated items such as toilet paper, plastic ware, and personal hygiene products.”

For information about upcoming Family Promise fund-raisers like the Chocolate Run, Oct. 22, and the Fifth Annual Empty Bowl Nov. 16, visit familypromisegreeneco.org or call 937-372-0705.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.