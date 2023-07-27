Submitted photo | Joe Thacker A new bin store, MVP Liquidations, is opening in Xenia on Thursday, Aug. 3. The store, located at 143 N. Allison Avenue, will offer merchandise for $7, including a new TV.

XENIA — Jon Thacker knows his way around a “bin store” pretty well — probably because he’s getting ready to open his third outlet.

The newest MVP Liquidations (Miami Valley Pallet) store, 143 N. Allison Ave., will officially open at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3. It will close from 4-6 p.m. to restock and reopen from 6-9 p.m. The store will follow those hours every Thursday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, items will be marked $3. On Sunday, the store will be open from 12-6 p.m. and items will be marked $1.

The store will not be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday.

Like the other two stores Thacker owns, the new outlet will offer electronics, hair accessories, household goods, baby items, clothing, health and beauty items, toys and games.

At the grand opening on Thursday, all items will be marked $7.

The Kettering outlet opened in November 2020 and the Fairborn outlet opened in September 2022. Between the three stores, there are more than 15 employees.

“Our stores are set up to help people afford items that they might not be able to as well as helping resellers flip items for a profit,” said Thacker. “Our merchandise includes brand new shoes, open box items, and customer returns.”

Thacker regularly visits all three stores.

“We strive to get the best merchandise for our customers,” said Thacker, a Centerville resident and Bellbrook High School grad. “We are excited to bring this great business model to Xenia and we think the community will enjoy finding great deals.”

