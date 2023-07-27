File photo Lilly Frizzell was all smiles after being chosen 2022 Greene County Fair queen. She has had a packed year representing the county.

If you would have told me a few years ago that I would have been crowned fair queen during my last year of 4-H, I surely would have thought you were crazy.

Although this experience was quite a surprise, I would not trade it for the world. I am sad that my time as queen is coming to an end, but I am elated to be able to pass the title down to another showman who will represent Greene County Junior Fair.

I am Lilly Frizzell, your 2022 Greene County Junior Fair queen. I have completed a large variety of projects during my 15 years of 4-H. I am from Clark County but quickly switched to show here once I realized my friends from school showed here. I am a 2021 graduate of Cedarville High School, and I will begin my senior year this fall at Wilmington College, pursuing a bachelor of science in agriculture with a focus in business. On campus I am involved with Gamma Beta Eta Lil Sis, Agriculture Sorority, Greek Executive Board, Women in Agriculture Committee, Wilmington College Cheerleading, Delta Tau Alpha Ag Honors Society, and many other organizations.

After college, I am not exactly sure where I will end up, but I know I will use my passion for the agriculture industry every day.

This past year as Greene County Fair Queen has taught me more than I ever imagined that it could. As queen I traveled across the state to fairs and even competed in the 2023 Ohio Fairs Queen Competition. In Columbus at the Ohio Fairs Queen Competition, I was honored to represent Greene County as I met county fair queens from across the state and placed in the top 15 candidates at the pageant. I met fair queens who are genuinely amazing women, making me very excited about the future of women in agriculture.

Greene County, it has truly been an honor to serve as the 2022 Greene County Junior Fair Queen and I am so thankful for the lasting impacts on my life.

You may notice that you don’t see me around the fair this year as I am currently on an Agriculture Service Trip in Kenya. The choice to go on this trip was far from easy, as I can’t remember the last time that I missed the fair. I decided to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa to serve the farmers of Kenya, make an impact, and learn the art of farming in another country.

Thank you to everyone who has sowed into my life, pushed me to do the best I can, and been an integral part of writing my story. To every advisor, friend, competitor, educator, parent, fair board member, and role model, keep being you … the differences you make in the lives of youth are shaping the future of agriculture.