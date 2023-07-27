River Demmy-Stover Karissa Allen Emma Beard Connor Bogan Olivia Dickens Alice Hook Kendal Bertelson Lyriq Stollings

New fair royalty will be crowned at the fair Sunday, July 30. The candidates first submitted an application and participated in personal interviews. They will take the stage in the assembly building at 5 p.m. for open questions in front of family and friends.

Queen candidates

Emma Beard

Emma is 18 years old and a member of Barnyard Kids 4-H club. This will be her 10th year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Karissa Allen

Karissa is 18 years old and a member of Husky Hustlers 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Alice Hook

Alice is 18 years old and a member of Goal Getter 4-H club. This will be her 10th year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Prince candidates

Lyriq Stollings is 15 years old and a member of Jamestown Jr. Farmers 4-H club. This will be his seventh year as a junior fair exhibitor.

River Demmy-Stover

River is 15 years old and a member of R2T2 4-H club. This will be his 11th year year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Connor Bogan

Connor is 12 years old and a member of Ross Champs 4-H club. This will be his fourth year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Princess candidates

Kendal Bertelson

Kendal is 13 years old and member of Kreative Kids 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.

Olivia Dickens

Olivia is 13 years old and a member of Kreative Kids 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.