New fair royalty will be crowned at the fair Sunday, July 30. The candidates first submitted an application and participated in personal interviews. They will take the stage in the assembly building at 5 p.m. for open questions in front of family and friends.
Queen candidates
Emma Beard
Emma is 18 years old and a member of Barnyard Kids 4-H club. This will be her 10th year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Karissa Allen
Karissa is 18 years old and a member of Husky Hustlers 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Alice Hook
Alice is 18 years old and a member of Goal Getter 4-H club. This will be her 10th year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Prince candidates
Lyriq Stollings is 15 years old and a member of Jamestown Jr. Farmers 4-H club. This will be his seventh year as a junior fair exhibitor.
River Demmy-Stover
River is 15 years old and a member of R2T2 4-H club. This will be his 11th year year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Connor Bogan
Connor is 12 years old and a member of Ross Champs 4-H club. This will be his fourth year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Princess candidates
Kendal Bertelson
Kendal is 13 years old and member of Kreative Kids 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.
Olivia Dickens
Olivia is 13 years old and a member of Kreative Kids 4-H club. This will be her fifth year as a junior fair exhibitor.