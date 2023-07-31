Steven Wright | Greene County News
The fairgrounds were immediately packed with patrons Sunday evening as the 2023 Greene County Fair got underway.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Temperatures have cooled off from recent days, but getting a seat under the tent in the shade to relax is still a popular choice.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
The best day to get fair food? Every day.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Supporters of Kohen Liming wear T-shirts as they head to the grandstands before the start of the calf scramble on Sunday.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Flag bearers ride off after the national anthem kicked off Sunday’s event.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
The members of 2023 Greene County Fair Board introduces themselves to the crowd on Sunday and helped get the fair underway.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
The grandstands and area surround the front stretch of the track were filled to capacity to watch the calf scramble on Sunday.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
The chance of dirt or mud flying through the fence during the calf scramble did not deter some children from getting a front row seat against the fence to watch and cheer on the contestants.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This goat took a few moments to chill on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
What are you looking at, turkey?
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders reads a question to princess candidate Olivia Dickens during the fair royalty competition Sunday. Dickens was named princess.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This animal gets a quick bath Sunday.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The egg toss is always one of the most-popular events at the fair.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Fair prince candidate Lyriq Stollings reads a question as 2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders looks on.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Queen candidate Karissa Allen introduces herself to the crowd inside the Assembly Building.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This girl checks out some poultry early Sunday afternoon.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
A girl and her rabbit share a nice moment together.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
A 4-H member’s work is never done.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Paisley Neal carefully catches makes a catch during the egg toss on Sunday.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Princess candidate Kendal Bertelson thinks for a second before answering a questions.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Two of the egg toss winners show off their ribbons.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Win or lose, kids have a great time participating in the egg toss.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The spoon race, held after the egg toss, is another popular event.
Karen Rase | Greene County Dailies
Ella Simmons, grand champion, and Abbie Caudill, reserve grand champion, pose with their banners from the Rabbit Show competition.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Prince candidate Connor Bogan picks out a question during the royalty competition.