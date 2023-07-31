Steven Wright | Greene County News The fairgrounds were immediately packed with patrons Sunday evening as the 2023 Greene County Fair got underway. Steven Wright | Greene County News Temperatures have cooled off from recent days, but getting a seat under the tent in the shade to relax is still a popular choice. Steven Wright | Greene County News The best day to get fair food? Every day. Steven Wright | Greene County News Supporters of Kohen Liming wear T-shirts as they head to the grandstands before the start of the calf scramble on Sunday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Flag bearers ride off after the national anthem kicked off Sunday’s event. Steven Wright | Greene County News The members of 2023 Greene County Fair Board introduces themselves to the crowd on Sunday and helped get the fair underway. Steven Wright | Greene County News The grandstands and area surround the front stretch of the track were filled to capacity to watch the calf scramble on Sunday. Steven Wright | Greene County News The chance of dirt or mud flying through the fence during the calf scramble did not deter some children from getting a front row seat against the fence to watch and cheer on the contestants. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This goat took a few moments to chill on Sunday afternoon. Scott Halasz | Greene County News What are you looking at, turkey? Scott Halasz | Greene County News 2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders reads a question to princess candidate Olivia Dickens during the fair royalty competition Sunday. Dickens was named princess. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This animal gets a quick bath Sunday. Scott Halasz | Greene County News The egg toss is always one of the most-popular events at the fair. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fair prince candidate Lyriq Stollings reads a question as 2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders looks on. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Queen candidate Karissa Allen introduces herself to the crowd inside the Assembly Building. Scott Halasz | Greene County News This girl checks out some poultry early Sunday afternoon. Scott Halasz | Greene County News A girl and her rabbit share a nice moment together. Scott Halasz | Greene County News A 4-H member’s work is never done. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Paisley Neal carefully catches makes a catch during the egg toss on Sunday. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Princess candidate Kendal Bertelson thinks for a second before answering a questions. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Two of the egg toss winners show off their ribbons. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Win or lose, kids have a great time participating in the egg toss. Scott Halasz | Greene County News The spoon race, held after the egg toss, is another popular event. Karen Rase | Greene County Dailies Ella Simmons, grand champion, and Abbie Caudill, reserve grand champion, pose with their banners from the Rabbit Show competition. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Prince candidate Connor Bogan picks out a question during the royalty competition.

The fairgrounds were immediately packed with patrons Sunday evening as the 2023 Greene County Fair got underway.

Temperatures have cooled off from recent days, but getting a seat under the tent in the shade to relax is still a popular choice.

The best day to get fair food? Every day.

Supporters of Kohen Liming wear T-shirts as they head to the grandstands before the start of the calf scramble on Sunday.

Flag bearers ride off after the national anthem kicked off Sunday’s event.

The members of 2023 Greene County Fair Board introduces themselves to the crowd on Sunday and helped get the fair underway.

The grandstands and area surround the front stretch of the track were filled to capacity to watch the calf scramble on Sunday.

The chance of dirt or mud flying through the fence during the calf scramble did not deter some children from getting a front row seat against the fence to watch and cheer on the contestants.

This goat took a few moments to chill on Sunday afternoon.

What are you looking at, turkey?

2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders reads a question to princess candidate Olivia Dickens during the fair royalty competition Sunday. Dickens was named princess.

This animal gets a quick bath Sunday.

The egg toss is always one of the most-popular events at the fair.

Fair prince candidate Lyriq Stollings reads a question as 2022 Fair Queen Runner-Up Reagan Saunders looks on.

Queen candidate Karissa Allen introduces herself to the crowd inside the Assembly Building.

This girl checks out some poultry early Sunday afternoon.

A girl and her rabbit share a nice moment together.

A 4-H member’s work is never done.

Paisley Neal carefully catches makes a catch during the egg toss on Sunday.

Princess candidate Kendal Bertelson thinks for a second before answering a questions.

Two of the egg toss winners show off their ribbons.

Win or lose, kids have a great time participating in the egg toss.

The spoon race, held after the egg toss, is another popular event.

Ella Simmons, grand champion, and Abbie Caudill, reserve grand champion, pose with their banners from the Rabbit Show competition.

Prince candidate Connor Bogan picks out a question during the royalty competition.