CEDARVILLE — After more than two decades in administration, Chad Mason is ready for a change.

The Cedar Cliff Local School District superintendent recently announced his resignation effective Jan. 1, 2024 to become the career connections coordinator at the Greene County Educational Service Center.

“While I am not leaving the profession at this time, I have decided for my own well-being that 23 years of administration is enough,” Mason said. “I am scaling back my responsibilities. As an administrator, you often feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. For me, it is time to set that weight down and do something else.”

As the career connections coordinator, Mason will be the primary liaison between local employers and public schools in Greene County.

“I am excited to work with (superintendent) Terry Strieter at the ESC in this new role assisting the Greene County school districts, the local business community, and the students of Greene County,” Mason said. “This is a new position with a new challenge for me. I am excited to begin this process as well.”

As Mason begins his 11th and final year at Cedar Cliff, there are myriad accomplishments on which he reflected.

“I am proud that we have a plan in place to keep Cedar Cliff financially stable and, hopefully, reduce taxes for the community without asking for an increase in the near future,” Mason said. “I am proud that the facilities were built new in 2013 and the campus still looks like it was just built last week, showing we are grateful for what the community provides and took care of it under my watch.”

Mason added that nearly 70 percent of the staff was hired during his tenure, and “I work with some of the most talented and dedicated individuals around.”

Mason also lauded former Cedar Cliff students.

“I am proud of the things our students accomplish after graduation,” he said. “I think this illustrates that we get great kids to work with and prepare them for whatever they want to do in life.”

Mason added that he was thankful to be in a smaller district where he gets to know “students and their families better than other superintendents possibly can in their districts.”

“I have been honored to serve as the superintendent of the Cedar Cliff Local School District for the last decade,” Mason said. “This is truly a tremendous school district, with a wonderful staff, and one-of-a-kind community.”

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.