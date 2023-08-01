Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Hunter Hartley works to keep his hog in great condition for the judge. Hartley with his prize hog and subsequent first place trophy. Derrick Ryan as he hears his name called as the division 2 winner.

XENIA — The Greene County Fair hog market show had surprisingly young winners this year in divisions one and two.

Hunter Hartley won division one, at just 11 years old and in sixth grade. Hartley is part of the Farmers and Friends 4-H group and on his third year of showing hogs.

Hartley won last year in the same way, making this his second year in a row to take home the prize.

“I feel good,” he said about his win.

While he just shows hogs right now — three of them — Hartley said he might move into showing other animals in the future.

“Maybe, I don’t know,” he said. “I might.”

The division two winner, Derrick Ryan, is just 12 years old and beaming with excitement when he was awarded his first place prize. Ryan is in eighth grade and part of the T-Birds 4-H group.

“I did this last year, but I haven’t done any other animals,” he said. “I got first place, but I didn’t win the whole division.”

Ryan said he chose to show pigs because they can be easier to handle than some of the other shows.

“They’re easier to train and break than other animals,” he said.

Despite this, Ryan said he’s put in a lot of work to prepare for the event.

“I walk them around in my yard, I do that twice every day until fair,” he said, about 10-20 minutes each time.

Ryan is one of three kids in his family, but the only one to compete in this way. He said his parents introduced him to the idea and he thought it was a good one.

Ryan said he was surprised with the win, when asked about whether he thought he’d win, he said simply, “No I did not.”

“There’s a lot of good pigs in here,” he added. “I did not think I would win.”

Both Ryan and Hartley won in divisions surrounded by kids much older, up to 18 years old. Even with such stark competition, the boys maintained their confidence and carried it all the way to the finish line.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.