Karen Rase | Greene County News FLOUR BOX Gift Shop will expand into the closed FLOUR Bake Shop in the coming weeks.

XENIA — The Flour Bake Shop in downtown Xenia closed and owner Becky Hawkes will concentrate on her FLOUR BOX Gift Shop at 29 E. Main Street.

In a letter to her customers that was posted on Facebook, Hawkes said the store was “not being sustainable” and how she and her family have given it their all.

“Without enough steady business, I cannot continue,” Hawkes said. The FLOUR BOX Gift Shop will expand into the bake shop area.

The gift shop has long been a supporter of local artisans and vendors and Hawkes said that will not change. Many unique specialty items can be found at the shop such as homemade jewelry of all kinds, candles, T-shirts, key chains, homemade jelly/honey, unusual signs and wall hangings, pottery, decorated cookies and freeze-dried candy, decorated cutting-boards, and many other items.

”I will be offering a few of our specialty ‘sweet’ items as part of the expansion and I also plan on adding other specialty items made by local cottage bakers too,” Hawkes said. “Over the next few weeks, you will see new offerings in the shop such as royal iced cookies, small batch roasted coffee beans, chocolates and candies, and artisan breads and baguettes as we transition.”

The gift shop will be open Thursday through Sunday mornings until 3 p.m.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.