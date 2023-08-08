XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Thursday, when lunch begins 11 a.m. Open to the public, the main entree costs $3 with other items priced individually.

Note: The menu is subject to change due to short supply of products from the distributor. A la carte items include salads, chicken strips, French fries, onion rings, grilled cheese and more.

Current menu:

Aug. 9: Monthly luncheon — Italian chicken, hash brown casserole, green beans.

Aug. 10: Pepper steak, egg noodles, California blend.

Aug. 11: Breaded cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables.

Aug. 14: BBQ ribs, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Aug. 15: Chili, rotini, green beans.

Aug. 16: Beef hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans.

Aug. 17: Ham and beans, spinach, corn bread.

Aug. 18: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn.

Aug. 21: Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, tomatoes and zucchini.

Aug. 22: Ham steak, sweet potatoes, green beans.

Aug. 23: Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, peas.

Aug. 24: Italian sausage, potatoes O’Brien, Lima beans.

Aug. 25: Baked fish, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese.

Aug. 28: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut.

Aug. 29: Turkey, dressing, carrots.

Aug. 30: Cream ham and potatoes, Brussels sprouts, corn bread.

Aug. 31: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, mixed vegetables.