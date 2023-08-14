Beach

XENIA — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ryan Beach of Xenia has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40.

This ranking is given to the top financial advisors in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, the investment process, assets under care, and more.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion — mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews — and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

The full Best-in-State list is online at forbes.com

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than eight million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023.

Beach’s office is located at 1202 N. Monroe Dr.