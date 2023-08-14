XENIA — The city recently authorized the execution of an LPA (limited partnership agreement) with ODOT for the East Market Street — from North Detroit Street to North Columbus Street — resurfacing project.

According to city documents, in October 2021, the city applied for and was awarded a Surface Transportation Program (STP) grant funds to rehabilitate that stretch of road. The awarded grant amount was $411,114 (64 percent) with a local share of $229,896.71 (36 percent) for a total cost of $641,010.71.

Due to significant cost increases for materials, supplies, and labor, it is likely that additional funds by be required to formally solicit bids in January 2024, according two city documents. Upon receiving bids for the project, city staff may seek an additional appropriation from council at that time if necessary. The city will also oversee the construction of the improvements.

The LPA from the Ohio Department of Transportation has a budget impact of $230,000 (local) and $407,000 (grant).

The Surface Transportation Program provides federal funding to states and localities for the purpose of rehabilitating deteriorated streets within the cities’ jurisdictions. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) provides federal building to local communities by application through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC).

The milling and resurfacing of East Market Street with full depth repairs where needed and the repairing of deteriorated sidewalks and burbs is a transportation activity eligible to receive federal funding.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.