BELLBROOK — A stout performance by the Bellbrook defense gave its offense enough time to get up to speed and overcome Tippecanoe in Friday’s 21-7 win during the season opener for the Golden Eagles at home.

Bellbrook had a 293-100 advantage in total yardage and controlled field position with no turnovers being committed by either side.

Bellbrook got on the board first in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Makai Smith and the 7-0 lead held firm into the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles found the end zone twice more on respective goal line runs by Luke Benetis and Tanner Stewart to build its lead.

Tippecanoe put an end to the shutout late in the game after switching quarterbacks.

Stewart had 98 yards on the ground to lead the team, while Vincent Epifano added 70 for Bellbrook.

Bellbrook and Tippecanoe have met four times in the past three seasons and the Golden Eagles hold a 3-1 edge in those matchups.

Another marquee out-of-league matchup awaits Bellbrook in week two at home when Miamisburg makes a visit.

Carroll 21, Columbus South 18

Goal line defense was the difference for Carroll as the Patriots stopped three two-point conversion attempts to provide the winning margin.

Zach Van Meter accounted for all three Carroll touchdowns, passing for two and rushing for the third. He threw for 198 yards and led the team in rushing with 69. Izaak Wood and Jack McGeady both had receiving TDs.

Carroll is back in action on Friday when it hosts Tecumseh.

Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

The Indians jumped out to a 28-0 lead and were never challenged as they started the season off with a victory.

Cedarville will play another non-league game on Friday when it travels to face East Clinton.

Greeneview 28, Northridge 14

A pair of touchdowns by Chase Walker helped the Rams stave off the Polar Bears to pick up a road win in non-league play.

With Greeneview leading by seven in the final minutes, Arman Walker caught a touchdown pass from Alex Horney to help seal the game. Horney threw for 127 yards and also ran for 91, while Walker had a team-high 77 yards receiving.

Jamarious Vinson made a pair of interceptions on defense, and Cooper Payton had 13 tackles to go with 64 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense to support Greeneview.

The Rams will travel to play Waynesville on Friday as the team wraps up out of league action.

ONLINE

Check out our website for full recaps and photos from two other week one games: Beavercreek at Xenia on Thursday and Tecumseh at Fairborn on Friday.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.