YELLOW SPRINGS — Local legend Scott Lindberg accomplished his dream of becoming a published author earlier this year, and will now be hosting his first book signing event in Yellow Springs Sept. 1.

Originally from Dayton, Lindberg made a name for himself as a skilled guitarist, artist and poet, the last of which resulted in his first ever published book, “The Heart Speaks.” It’s a collection of spiritual essays and poems to provoke thoughts and feelings of the otherworldly.

Now, Sept. 1, Lindberg will be conducting his first in-person book signing event from 6-8 p.m. The event will take place at Epoch Book Shop, 232 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs.

Lindberg said he enjoys being in Yellow Springs thanks to the thriving and diverse community that encourages his art.

“Being here allows me to thrive in my creativity,” he said. “This first book has 30 short meditations, thoughts and photography.”

Along with teaching music, writing and mentoring, Lindberg said he enjoys daily walks in Glen Helen where he can absorb nature’s gift of life, insight and vibrancy. He is also a seasoned meditator, and claims his material comes from a spiritual place he cannot explain.

“Scott writes poetry with evocative images, deep emotions, and the sense of interconnectedness that he intuits in all things,” said Gary R. Uremovich, editor and publisher of the book. “He is a spiritual seeker who has glimpsed the divine in the ordinary and strives daily to deepen his connection with that sacred source.”

Lindberg will be selling and signing his new book this Friday — which is also available for sale on Amazon — and he is excited to meet his audience.

“We encourage residents in the area to come out to Epoch Book Shop on Friday, Sept. 1, to get a copy or just to talk,” he said. “I love everyone in this town. All are welcomed. Come celebrate this milestone with me.”

