SPRING VALLEY — Two Greene County sheriff deputies are being credited with saving a man’s life after an accident Aug. 28.

According to a release from Sheriff Scott Anger, Greene Central Communications received a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. about a motor vehicle accident on Anderson Road in Spring Valley Township.

The caller stated a vehicle had struck a guardrail and was stuck in a cornfield. The vehicle was smoking and the engine was revving, the release said. Deputies Alex George and McKenzie Smith arrived on scene and found the vehicle smoking heavily and flames showing from the engine compartment and underbody.

The deputies found one occupant — Harold Webb of Spring Valley — buckled into his seat and unconscious. The driver appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency, the release said. Deputies were able to turn off the vehicle and unbuckle the driver and pull him out of the car as the fire spread.

“Had they not arrived to pull him from the vehicle, he would have likely died from the smoke and fire,” Anger said. “We’re extremely grateful that the actions of our deputies saved the man’s life.”

Deputies dragged the driver to the roadway as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The driver was treated by EMS/fire personnel from Xenia and Spring Valley townships. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

