FAIRBORN — Five Greene County schools are in position after week six to qualify for the OHSAA football postseason.

Fairborn notably is the area’s biggest gainer. The Skyhawks, fresh off an upset over rival Xenia, moved up five spots in the Division II, Region 8 rankings to 14th overall.

Fairborn has never qualified for the playoffs with its only appearance coming in 2020 when all teams advanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xenia dropped four positions to eighth in Region 8. The Buccaneers would still host a first round game should they remain the top eight of the standings.

Cedarville maintained its position in fourth within D-VII, Region 28 after romping Madison Plains.

Bellbrook moved up two spots in the D-III, Region 12 rankings to 12th after a win against Edgewood, while Carroll fell two places to 14th after losing to Alter.

Beavercreek’s loss to Wayne along with a win for one of Olentangy Liberty’s opponents moved the Beavers down a spot in D-I, Region 2, and they would be out of the playoffs as of today.

Greeneview in D-V, Region 20 gained minimal points after a 48-0 win against winless Greenon, but is up two places to 18th and remains in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The top-16 teams in each region qualify for the postseason. The higher ranked team is designated as the home team in each matchup during the first two rounds, with neutral sites determined in subsequent rounds. Team points are determined in a formula using a combination of team wins and those opponents’ victories against other teams.

Division I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 15.95, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-1) 14.2333, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-1) 12.8333, 4. Findlay (5-1) 12.5, 5. Centerville (5-1) 12.4333, 6. Perrysburg (6-0) 12.3333, 7. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 12.0833, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 10.25, 9. Kettering Fairmont (4-2) 9.8, 10. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 9.25, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-3) 8.8, 12. Miamisburg (4-2) 6.9667, 13. Dublin Jerome (2-4) 4.5833, 14. Springfield (2-4) 3.9014, 15. Marysville (2-4) 3.4167, 16. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-5) 2.346, 17. Beavercreek (2-4) 1.75

Division II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Anderson (5-1) 14.9667, 2. Cin. Withrow (5-1) 12.4167, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (5-1) 10.5833, 4. Kings Mills Kings (4-2) 9.3, 4. Harrison (4-2) 9.3, 6. Clayton Northmont (3-3) 9.2652, 7. Troy (5-1) 9.1793, 8. Xenia (4-2) 9.1, 9. Cin. LaSalle (4-2) 8.267, 10. Loveland (3-3) 7.5667, 11. Sidney (4-2) 6.7333, 12. Lima Senior (4-2) 6.1167, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-3) 4.6167, 14. Fairborn (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cin. Turpin (2-4) 3.3833, 16. Oxford Talawanda (1-5) 2.0667, 17. Trenton Edgewood (1-5) 1.55, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-5) 1, 18. Day. Belmont (1-4) 1, 20. Piqua (1-5) 0.9167

Division III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3167, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 10.4646, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-1) 9.9, 4. Celina (5-1) 9.8333, 5. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-2) 8.1944, 8. New Richmond (5-1) 8, 9. Wilmington (4-2) 7.4833, 10. Wapakoneta (4-2) 5.8333, 11. Bellbrook (3-3) 5.7, 12. Elida (4-2) 4.9167, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 4.4833, 14. Day. Carroll (2-4) 4.2667, 15. Mount Orab Western Brown (2-4) 4.25, 16. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-4) 4.2167, 17. Monroe (2-4) 3.9833, 17. Day. Oakwood (2-4) 3.9833, 19. Franklin (2-4) 3.6167, 20. Cin. Aiken (2-4) 2.65

Division V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 12.8, 2. Waynesville (5-1) 11.1667, 3. Brookville (5-1) 8.4833, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (4-2) 7.7167, 5. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5333, 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Springfield Northeastern (4-2) 5.55, 8. Blanchester (4-2) 5.5, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2) 5.3833, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 4.7525, 11. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 4.5909, 12. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 4.4667, 13. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 4.4111, 14. Casstown Miami East (3-3) 4.1333, 15. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.7534, 16. Williamsport Westfall (3-3) 3.6333, 17. Carlisle (2-4) 3.5667, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (3-3) 3.45, 19. Cin. Madeira (2-4) 3.4, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-3) 3.1088

Division VI, Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 13.35, 2. Ansonia (6-0) 10.6333, 3. DeGraff Riverside (5-1) 8.0833, 4. Cedarville (5-1) 6.9333, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-1) 6.4114, 6. Minster (5-1) 6.4, 7. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-2) 6.2333, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 6.1979, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 5.9, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-3) 4.7167, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-3) 4.5253, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.1787, 13. Fort Loramie (3-3) 4.1, 14. New Bremen (3-3) 3.8333, 15. St. Henry (1-5) 1.7833, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-5) 0.9874, 17. Lockland (1-4) 0.8, 18. Springfield Cath. Central (1-5) 0.75, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-5) 0.75, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-5) 0.6667