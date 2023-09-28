Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Ayden Brewer (58) hopes his defense will be able to flex its strength all game when the Buccaneers host Troy on Friday for homecoming.

XENIA — Troy and Xenia have had two of the best defenses in the Miami Valley League, but it will be Xenia’s looking to re-establish itself in one of the league’s top games this week.

The Buccaneers have allowed the second fewest points of any MVL squad despite coming off consecutive 28-21 defeats. The game against Butler saw miscues on both sides of the ball help end the team’s 14-game win streak during regular-season play, but the defense was not able to get stops late to send the game to overtime.

That bled into last week’s game at Fairborn where a dominant first half turned completely on its head after halftime as the Skyhawks marched down the field every time it had the ball.

Troy (5-1) has only lost to Tippecanoe — by one point — scoring what could have been the tying touchdown and conversion in the fourth quarter but instead going for the lead and failing a two-point attempt. The Trojans have only allowed 26 points all season, but the offense has been Jekyll and Hyde. Three times they’ve reached 50-plus points — mostly against winless opponents — but did not reach 20 in its other games.

The league’s top two rushers will be on opposite sides of the field, with Jahari Ward of Troy holding a 43-yard edge on Xenia’s Elijah Johnson coming into the game.

Troy has only attempted 40 passes, but Aiden Kirkpatrick has been efficient on those throws. Gavin McManus meanwhile is the league’s most accurate bulk passer at 65 percent and may be getting a new wide-out threat after Shawn Fishwick’s emergence a week ago.

Xenia is a game behind Troy, which is tied with Butler, Tippecanoe, and Sidney at 4-1 with the latter two facing off this week. There’s a lot to shake out at the top of the MVL and this week has the potential to shake out the contenders or further muddy the waters.

Beavercreek (2-4) at Centerville (5-1)

Beavercreek has dropped out of a spot in the playoffs — according to the latest computer rankings — and will need either at least another win in the final four weeks or for one of the team’s the Beavers have beaten (Thurgood Marshall and Ponitz CTC) to win a game that is not against one another to get back in contention.

Centerville hasn’t blown opponents away, averaging 10.6 points per win margin but has one of the best defenses in the area particularly against the run game. The Elks have allowed four rushing touchdowns all season.

Quentin Youngblood still leads the GWOC in rushing by nearly 250 yards.

Bellbrook (3-3) at Franklin (2-4)

Bellbrook in the computer rankings for Region 12 is the highest ranked team which is .500 or worse, a good sign to making the postseason. Getting wins would still be helpful.

Franklin has won two straight after getting through a difficult non-league schedule winless. Josh Carter is the leading receiver in the SWBL and Jack Berry is at the top for total tackles.

Badin (6-0) at Carroll (2-4)

Badin is ranked second in this week’s state AP poll for D-III, blanking D-I Hamilton in week one and not looking back since then.

Three pass rushers are in the top-four for sacks, which presents another challenge to the leader passer in the GCL, Zach Van Meter, to get the Patriots offense on schedule.

Badin has allowed 37 points all season. Carroll hasn’t scored a point in the past three meetings.

Cedarville (5-1) at Catholic Central (1-5)

Cedarville’s offense got rolling last week to start division play 1-0 and keep the Indians on the path to a potential first-round home game in the postseason.

Catholic Central has continued on with its season despite low numbers as only 15 players are on the team. The Irish have kept games close into the second half but have mostly struggled on offense to keep up on the scoreboard.

Fairborn (2-4) at Butler (4-2)

Back to business for Fairborn coming off its big win a week ago and the playoffs are now a realistic end to the season.

Butler has pulled off back-to-back upsets that weren’t far-fetched possibilities, but impressive nonetheless.

Luke Seibert has been proficient at game managing not having turned the ball over at quarterback with three straight games of at least two touchdowns thrown but broke out for 262 yards passing in last week’s win.

Greeneview (3-3) at Southeastern (4-2)

A big match-up in the OHC South to get a leg up in the race for first.

Both offenses have been potent, averaging close to 400 yards per game the last couple weeks. It’s the Rams’ defense which seems to be the top group coming off consecutive shutouts while Southeastern’s averaging 27 points per game allowed.

Zack Mckee has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in the last three games to lead the Southeastern offense, while C. J. Wilt leads the league in tackles and Jonah Asebrook in interceptions.

Weekly Rankings

1. Cedarville

2. Bellbrook

3. Xenia

4. Greeneview

5. Fairborn

6. Beavercreek

7. Carroll

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Week 6)

OFFENSE

Passing

1. Zach Van Meter (Sr.), Carroll — 1,130 yards, 89-149, 9 TD, 7 INT, 134.0 rtg

2. Jackson Pyles (Sr.), Cedarville — 849 yards, 52-89, 12 TD, 4 INT, 174.1 rtg

3. Gavin McManus (Sr.), Xenia — 787 yards, 74-114, 3 TD, 4 INT, 124.6 rtg

4. Luke Benetis (Sr.), Bellbrook — 762 yards, 46-82, 7 TD, 2 INT, 157.4 rtg

5. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 749 yards, 49-81, 9 TD, 4 INT, 165.0 rtg

Rushing

1. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 770 yards, 111 attempts, 6.9 avg

2. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 736 yards, 130 attempts, 5.7 avg

3. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 718 yards, 75 attempts, 9.6 avg

4. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 653 yards, 119 attempts, 5.5 avg

5. Tanner Stewart (Jr.), Bellbrook — 491 yards, 78 attempts, 6.3 avg

Receiving

1. Jack McGeady (Jr.), Carroll — 425 yards, 25 receptions, 17.0 avg

2. Josh Flora (Sr.), Cedarville — 297 yards, 18 receptions, 16.5 avg

3. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 276 yards, 13 receptions, 21.2 avg

4. Izaak Wood (Sr.), Carroll — 272 yards, 20 receptions, 13.6 avg

5. Noah Barrios (So.), Bellbrook — 231 yards, 11 receptions, 21.0 avg

Scoring

1. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 66 pts (11 TD)

2. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 59 pts (5 TD, 29 PAT)

3. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 56 pts (9TD, 1 2pt)

4. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 54 pts (9 TD)

t5. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview — 42 pts (7 TD)

t5. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 42 pts (7 TD)

DEFENSE

Tackles

1. C. J. Crawford (Sr.), Beavercreek — 70 total, 33 solo

2. Jacob Umina (Sr.), Bellbrook — 66 total, 37 solo

3. Ronnie Butler (Jr.), Xenia — 63 total, 39 solo

4. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 58 total, 45 solo

5. Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll — 56 total, 37 solo

Sacks

1. Liam Harris (Sr.), Cedarville — 5.5

t2. Jude Omiatek (Jr.), Bellbrook — 4

t2. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview — 4

4. Jake Winter (Sr.), Cedarville — 3.5

t5. Kaleb Kam (Sr.), Beavercreek — 3

t5. Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll — 3

t5. Cecil Piner (So.), Xenia — 3

Interceptions

1. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 4

2. Trimonde Henry (Jr.), Xenia — 3

t3. Jackson Miller (Sr.), Cedarville — 2

t3. Luke Russell (Jr.), Xenia — 2

t3. J. T. Smith (Sr.), Fairborn — 2

t3. Makai Smith (Jr.), Bellbrook — 2

t3. David Svoboda (So.), Beavercreek — 2

t3. Quincy Tarver (Jr.), Fairborn — 2

t3. Jamarious Vinson (Jr.), Greeneview — 2

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.