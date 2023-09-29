Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Xenia senior Zane Mercer (21) tries to chance down Troy’s Aidan Gorman late in Friday’s Miami Valley League between the Trojans and Buccaneers at Doug Adams Stadium. Troy won 43-6.
Xenia senior Elijah Johnson (5) is congratulated after crossing the goal line on an 8-yard touchdown run to finish the game’s opening possession.
Getting off a punt is Xenia senior Trenton Lee (2).
Xenia sophomore Shawn Fishwick (7) leaps high to pull down this reception along the sideline.
Shrugging off the defender, Xenia senior Juan Underwood (6) had three receptions for 34 yards against Troy.
Wrapping up the Troy ball carrier are Xenia sophomores Cecil Piner (33) and Shawn Fishwick (7).
Xenia senior Aiden Solis (3) gets some props from Trenton Lee (2) after breaking up a pass.
Xenia sophomore Deaunte White (24) takes a hand off from junior Gavin McManus (16).
Showing some burst on his carry attempts, Xenia junior Isaiah Creditt (13) got tripped up on this play in the backfield.
A fumble recovered by Xenia sophomore Torian Hill (40) kept Troy off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Check out the recap of the week seven football Miami Valley League matchup as Xenia hosted Troy.