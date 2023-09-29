Photo by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Gavin McManus gets sacked by Cam’ron Couch and Devon Strobel of Troy. The Buccaneers lost for the third straight game in a 43-6 loss Friday at home. Troy’s Aidan Gorman (21) tries to get Xenia senior Trenton Lee (2) away from the ball. Jahari Ward (center) was tough to bring down as Xenia freshman Vincent North (38) learned on this play. Ward rushed for 249 yards against the Xenia defense.

XENIA — Homecoming began optimistically for Xenia with a fireworks show dazzling the home crowd.

Check out more photos from Friday’s game.

The same struggles the team has recently faced quickly followed and put a damper on the festivities.

Troy ran rampant Friday and scored 43 unanswered points at Doug Adams Stadium to leave no doubts in a 43-6 win against Xenia.

The loss likely ends any remaining hopes for the Buccaneers to repeat as overall league champions in dropping to 3-3 in the standings.

“It hurts because we put a lot of time and a lot of work into what’s been going on,” head coach Maurice Harden said. “When you come out and you don’t execute, you don’t play to the standard of performance that you want to play, it’s frustrating. But we’re going to rally around each other.”

Getting off to strong starts has not been an issue for Xenia (4-3) this season and that trend continued Friday.

The Buccaneers started the game on offense and went pass heavy to get across midfield before handing off to either Jace Jones or Elijah Johnson on eight consecutive plays. Johnson scored from eight yards out to cap a 17-play drive and give Xenia the early lead.

It was just the fifth touchdown allowed by Troy this season, which entered the night allowing 4.3 points per game this season.

The point after attempt which followed was blocked, though, and Xenia’s fortunes never improved from that point forward.

Jahari Ward began his big night running for Troy (6-1) by taking a pitch on fourth-and-1 to the endzone for the first of his four touchdowns in the game.

In the second quarter Troy was able to pin Xenia at its own three on a punt. Gavin McManus two plays later threw a pick-six near the line of scrimmage to put Troy up 14-6.

Ward, who came into the game as the leading rusher in the MVL, then scored from 45 yards out on Troy’s next possession and his defense stopped Xenia’s final scoring threat of the game with they produced three straight holds at their own 18-yard line with the Bucs only needing a yard to pick up a first down.

“For all three phases, we got to find a way to get out of our own way,” Harden said. “That’s our issue right now and it’s due to our youth and inexperience.”

Troy’s defense smothered Xenia with four sacks and 10 stops for no gain or negative yards in the run game.

The Trojans led 28-6 at halftime. Ward dashed any hopes of Xenia regaining momentum after halftime with a 79-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter to start the running clock. He had 249 yards on 11 carries in the game.

Jones led Xenia with 16 carries for 56 yards. Elijah Johnson began the night second in the MVL in rushing yards but was held to 38 yards on 11 carries.

Juan Underwood and Shawn Fishwick both had three catches for the Bucs.

Torian Hill recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter for the only turnover forced by Xenia.

Xenia remains in the hunt for the Valley Division title and has already defeated Sidney and Stebbins, the two teams Xenia now finds itself a game behind.

“You have to always focus on being consistent and taking things one play at a time and that’s really it,” Harden said. “When you get an opportunity to go out and execute you’ve got to and right now we’re not doing that.”

The Buccaneers title to face Piqua in week eight.

See all of the Greene County football results from week seven.

Check out more photos from Friday’s game.

Xenia will receive to start the game. pic.twitter.com/W1o4Zsqy5b — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) September 29, 2023

Xenia comes out throwing but switches to the run in the redzone. A 17-play drive ends with Elijah Johnson scoring from 7yds out. PAT is blocked, 6-0 Xenia over Troy, 5:14 1st qtr. pic.twitter.com/oFbDGull4d — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) September 29, 2023

Third TD run by Jahari Ward of the first half comes from 1yd out after nearing scoring on a 10yd power run the play before. Troy leads Xenia 28-6 in the final minute of the first half. pic.twitter.com/36mVlrGjVI — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) September 30, 2023

Troy adds to its lead with a 14yd TD from Aiden Kirkpatrick to Aidan Gorman. 43-6 Troy leads Xenia, 3:24 3rd qtr. pic.twitter.com/NmuRSpxOZH — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) September 30, 2023

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.