Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn, Beavercreek, and Bellbrook high school AFJROTC cadets recently participated in Air Camp, the vision of Dayton-area leaders who want to help young people nationwide achieve their potential, develop critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, and pursue further education and future careers in STEM-related fields, aviation, and aeronautics. It was made possible by the generosity of Rafi Rodriguez and participants of Rafi’s Amigos Golf Outing.

