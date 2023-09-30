Courtesy photo | 4th Day Echo 4th Day Echo will perform an all “grunge” set during Fairborn’s Friday the 13th event.

FAIRBORN — In celebration of Friday the 13th, Fairborn will be hosting a free event Oct. 13 with live music and food trucks.

The event — with a distinct Halloween flavor — is planned for 4-10 p.m. in downtown, 103 W. Main Street, and features a beer garden, food trucks, and music from Alt95 and 4th Day Echo — two Ohio bands that specialize in 90s-style music. 4th Day Echo’s Facebook page indicates its set will be all “grunge.”

The first band of the night, Alt 95, will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and 4th Day Echo will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Along with eight food trucks scheduled to appear — Schmidt’s, Freda’s, Thai 1 On, Wheel Fresh Pizza, What the Dilla, Freddie’s Franks & Burgers, Smokin Inferno, and Wrappin & Rollin — there will be a selfie-station with Halloween themed props, as well as a pumpkin carver.

This is a rare chance to celebrate a Friday the 13th in October, as the next one won’t happen until 2028. It will kick off the Halloween season in advance of the 12th annual Halloween Festival Oct. 20-22.

