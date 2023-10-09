Submitted photo | Greene County Juvenile Court

Community members are invited to attend a mural dedication ceremony at Shawnee Park Pavilion in Xenia at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The mural, which portrays native local wildlife in a style reminiscent of the Shawnee Indian, was a partnership between Greene County Juvenile Court, K-12 Galleries & TEJAS, and the City of Xenia. The project was funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Thirty-seven court-involved youth worked a total of 480 hours providing community service and will be recognized for their involvement.