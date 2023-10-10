Steven Wright | Greene County News The Beavercreek boys basketball team will play in the 24th edition of the Flyin’ To The Hoop showcase during the upcoming winter season.

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys basketball team will participate in the 2024 Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop showcase.

Beavercreek will play Cincinnati Woodward at 1:15 p.m. on January 14, 2024.

The event will be held at Trent Arena at Fairmont High School lin Kettering. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating and $35 for reserved seating. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with a game between Newport, Ky., and Middletown starting at 11:30 a.m.

It will be the sixth time Beavercreek’s boys team plays a game at the event. The Beavers last competed in 2017.

Beavercreek’s girls team has also played twice at the event. No girls game is listed on this year’s schedule after at least one was held during the last six editions.

Flyin’ To The Hoop will be taking place for the 24th time and will run from January 12-15 with 19 games being played. It has seen 98 players particpate which went on to play in the NBA, including four No. 1 draft picks.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Fairborn 3, Valley View 1

A hat trick by Jaida Mills lifted the Skyhawks to the win.

Aubrie Northcutt had nine saves in goal for Fairborn.

West Liberty Salem 4, Legacy Christian 1

The Knights lost for the first time this season in a battle between the first and second overall seeds in the upcoming sectional tournament.

LCA will wrap up regular season play on Thursday.

Troy 3, Xenia 0

Macie Wright made 14 saves in net and Lily Mackiewicz had four for Xenia.

The Bucs are now 4-4-0 in MVL play.

Other scores: Yellow Springs 4, Southeastern 3

Volleyball

Carroll 3, Legacy Christian 0

Lillian Whitfield had 11 digs and Leah Casas added 10 for Carroll.

Carroll improves to 10-10 and LCA is 2-16.

Cedarville 3, Yellow Springs 0

A 15-kill game by Molly Mossing was aided by 19 assists from Zoe McKinion for Cedarville.

Cedarville is 16-4 and Yellow Springs is 13-5.

Xenia 3, Fairborn 2

The Buccaneers came back from a 2-0 deficit to take the MVL match on the road.

Paige Shouse had 17 kills with seven digs and five aces for Xenia.

Emma Bowen and Isabellea Gregg both had 13 digs and Kierstyn Brandenbrg got 25 assists.

Other scores: Fairfield 3, Beavercreek 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Greeneview 13, Madison Plains 0

Lane Timmons and Carson Moore scored touchdowns for the Rams seventh grade squad.

Chris Perez had an interception on defense, while Mason Hall and Timmons had fumble recoveries.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Greenon at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Cincinnati Country Day, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 7:15 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ross at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Ross at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 7 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Division I District Tournament, 10 a.m. (at Heatherwoode Golf Club)

Girls Soccer

Yellow Springs at Fayetteville Perry, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Division I District Tournament, 10 a.m. (at Heatherwoode Golf Club)

Boys Soccer

Tri-County North at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Graham at Legacy Christian, 6 p.m.

Franklin at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Yellow Springs, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at West Liberty Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Madison, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Division I District Tournament, 8 a.m. (at Lindner Family Tennis Center)

Volleyball

Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dominion, 6:30 p.m.

Northmont at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 7 p.m.