XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center will host a dinner for veterans and friends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Dinner will include Italian chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, and apple pie. Tickets, which are required and available at the center, are free for veterans and $8 for all others.

“Valor” quilts have been individually made and will be presented to veterans from the Korean and Vietnam war eras. The quilts were made by quilters who attend the center.

”It is a wonderful event,” said Judy Baker, executive director.

In addition to the dinner and quilts, there will be door prizes (such as gift and gas cards). Door prize sponsors are ScreenPlay Printing and Jim Fry.

The Cedarville women’s and men’s tennis teams will be serving the meal, which will be prepared by the center staff. Sponsors include Reichley Insurance Agency, McIlvaine Realtors, and Ohio Valley Hospice.

For more information, call 937-376-4353. The senior center is at 338 S. Progress Drive.

