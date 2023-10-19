JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its September students of the month.

Recognized were Kristian Bingamon (seventh grade), Mckenna Napier (sixth grade), Aislynn Ellis (fifth grade), and Macoy Haines (fourth grade).

The school sent the following on each student.

Bingamon — Kristian is conscientious and always prepared for class. He is thoughtful in his work, always doing his best, asking for clarification when he doesn’t understand something, and following directions. Kristian is pleasant and easy to work with and very responsible.

Napier — Makenna is a very conscientious student who represents the Ram Pride spirit of respect, reflection, and responsibility. Makenna’s positive attitude is a joy to see in the classroom by both her teachers and fellow students.

Ellis — Aislynn has had a great start to her fifth-grade year. Aislynn is respectful, responsible, and reflective every day. She is a positive addition to the classroom and a good role model for her classmates.

Haines — Macoy is kind and willing to help out fellow classmates. He always volunteers to help. Macoy is a perfect example of someone who perseveres and has a growth mindset. He has a love for learning and is respectful, responsible and reflective.