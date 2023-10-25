VANDALIA — Bellbrook volleyball’s season ended Wednesday after being unable to come up with a repeat performance against Springboro from earlier in the season.

The Panthers avenged an early season loss with a 3-1 win in the Division I district semifinals held at Butler High School.

A tight fourth set saw both sides tied at 18 and continue trading points all the way up through 26. Bellbrook had a set point opportunity at 25-24 but Springboro’s Carley Michel chased down a errant ball that she bumped backward from beyond the end line. It hit the court nearly directly in the middle of the Golden Eagles side after confusion erupted on who was going to take charge and play the ball.

Springboro followed with two match points chances that Bellbrook overcame in long rallies. A third proved to be too much to stave off as Bellbrook’s fifth attack attempt during the 35-second rally sailed long of the end line to end the match.

Bellbrook had led the fourth set 13-4 before Springboro charged back.

Bellbrook started the season 4-5, but went on to win 13 of its next 15 heading into Wednesday’s match. The Golden Eagles got in the win column for the first time after defeating Springboro in five sets on Aug. 26.

Wednesday began in a similar fashion to that meeting with the Panthers taking the opening set before Bellbrook stormed back and dominated set two helped by a long service run by Miranda Lobberecht.

As they did in August, Springboro controlled set three to go up 2-1 but Bellbrook was unable to hold onto its large lead in the fourth to continue its season.

Sophie Davis ends the year ranked second in the SWBL in kills and and fourth in aces.

Bellbrook finished 17-7 overall and won a division title for the fourth straight year.

