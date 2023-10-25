TOURNAMENT RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

No. 6 Beavercreek 3, No. 4 Sidney 1

The Beavers avenged a loss against Sidney during the regular season to advance to Thursday’s district final round.

Two goals in the first half were enough before Beavercreek added on after halftime.

Reese Brown, Kenley Minch and Amelia Wamsley scored for Beavercreek. Olivia McComas, Becca Morse and Layla Reeves had the assists.

No. 2 Carroll 7, No. 4 Urbana 0

A hat trick by Eva Snyder , the leading scorer in the GCL Co-Ed this season, was backed up by goals from Rachel Gervais, Melanie Hoffman, Amy Klingbell and Lyla Oliver.

Sarah Price made four saves to take her league leading total to 125 for the season.

No. 5 Clermont Northeastern 2, No. 4 Greeneview 1

Game story

No. 2 Legacy Christian 4, No. 9 Bethel 1

The Knights are having its deepest tournament run ever thanks to its latest win.

Lillian Weller reached 50 goals for the season during the match.

Thursday’s district title match appearance will be the first in school history.

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

No. 3 Beavercreek 2, No. 9 Monroe 1

Beavercreek scored twice in the first half and held on in the second to advance to the district finals.

Josiah Rodriguez and Ryan McClure scored, while Keegan Harlow and McClure had the assists.

Beavercreek will face Cincinnati Moeller on Saturday, which is ranked No. 3 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches weekly rankings.

No. 2 Carroll 1, No. 6 Bethel 0

Shawn Seymour’s goal held up for Carroll to win in the district semifinal round.

Giovani Leon made one save in net to perserve the shut out win.

Carroll has now won 11 straight matches.

No. 3 Legacy Christian 2, No. 5 Botkins 0

Game story

Volleyball

No. 4 Northwestern 3, No. 7 Carroll 2

The Patriots couldn’t hold onto a 2-1 lead and dropped the fifth game 15-12 to have its season end.

Aaliyah Tevis was one of three Carroll players with double digit kills having 12, with maddy Reuter adding 11 and Madison Morris producing 10.

Hayley Clary and Allison Kuli both had 12 digs. Carroll ends the year 13-11 overall.

No. 3 Russia 3, No. 7 Cedarville 0

The OHC South champions fell in the district semifinals.

Molly Mossing ends the season as the league leader in kills and currently ranked second in blocks.

Cedarville finishes 18-5 overall.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Soccer

(All games at 7 p.m., all district finals)

No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 1 Milford, D-I (at Middletown HS)

No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 1 Summit Country Day, D-II (at Monroe HS)

No. 2 Legacy Christian vs. No. 3 Mariemont, D-III (at Bellbrook HS)