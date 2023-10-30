Fairborn City Council candidates vie for three seats

FAIRBORN — Two incumbents and three newcomers are looking to fill three open spots on Fairborn City Council.

Clinton Allen and Tana Stanton are looking to retain their seats while Katy Carlton, Sylvia Chess, and Jimmy Baker are seeking to join the council. Current councilman Kevin Knepp is not seeking re-election as he is running for mayor.

Allen, a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, spent 28 years in the Air Force and 10 years in civil service.

“I want to continue to serve the community and continue the efforts we’ve put in place,” he said. “We developed a strategy and it’s in place now. We want to make sure we are in a position to grow and have businesses come in which stimulates growth.”

Allen said seeking out and being ready for economic opportunity in emerging professional technical and scientific industries will be the focus in the coming years.

“What will be critical for us is to leverage Wright-Patterson AFB and Wright State University. In our Economic Development Strategic Plan, this is clearly laid out, in addition to the city controlling key land captures, so that the emerging technology and/or defense company can be attracted to Fairborn.”

Allen added, “I love the people in Fairborn and the atmosphere. The residents truly care about their city and the police and fire. It‘s the people that make this town work.”

Stanton could not be reached for comment. She holds a degree in industrial engineering and has spent most of her career in designing manufacturing and distribution processes. She currently works in the software development field.

Carlton is a life-long Fairborn resident who has been active in the community. Her most recent focus has been on helping domestic violence victims and thinks the city should offer more resources and compassion to victims.

She said she would like to see the police/fire divisions be given the most up to date information on how to help victims and cases involving mental health issues.

As a small business owner, she would like to see the city offer more options to those who want to open a business.

“I’ve been attending quarterly ‘council conversation’ forums and I’ve learned a lot about how the city operates,” said Carlton, who believes there are things that can be improved upon within the city. She would like to see areas of Kaufman Avenue developed.

“I’m just trying to bring the change to Fairborn it deserves. I want the citizens to know that they’re being validated,” she added. “I love our downtown area and it’s the people I love the most. Everyone really loves this town and we’re protective of our town.”

She has attended meetings about the city’s economic development plan and is familiarising herself with key issues facing the city. Carlton said she believes that “you can be the change you want to be” and has mentored others about realizing their goals and dreams.

Carlton has a background in boarding, training, and studying animals and worked as a behavioral vet technician for years.

Chess is concerned that Fairborn maintains a high standard of air and water quality.

“The sustainability of our community depends on addressing and eliminating companies who pollute our air and water before we can improve it,” Chess said.

Another of her goals is making sure small businesses continue to grow and thrive. Chess wants to speak on their behalf.

“Many of Fairborn’s businesses are small businesses,” Chess said. “The challenge will be our commitment to supporting small business. Our demographics have changed over the years. For Fairborn to succeed, it must embrace a diverse and inclusive community.”

Although she has only resided in Greene County for four years, she already knows the Fairborn area well — as a resident and multiple business owner.

“For me, most of the Fairborn people I’ve met are the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” Chess said. “They’ve been really kind and supportive,” said Chess, who added that she believes Fairborn “is on the right track” but believes there are some missing pieces needed to fill out the puzzle.

Baker, is new to politics and has several goals if he is elected to council. He is a retired Dayton police officer as a result of a DUI hit and run in 2008.

“I grew up in Fairborn and have opened several businesses and rental properties,” he said. “I have seen other city’s progress while Fairborn has remained stagnant. Downtown is basically empty. We need more restaurants and businesses to open their doors.”

Baker thinks Kaufman Avenue has potential and needs to be revitalized bringing income from the base to the city.

“We have I-675 and I-70,” he said. “We need to have more upscale restaurants and places to draw people in. I’d like to work with the economic development director. So many businesses have closed and beautiful buildings town down.”

The history of Fairborn — which began with the merger of Fairfield and Osborne — is of particular interest to Baker who has connections to those businesses and residents.

“We need to not forget about the people that brought about the changes in Fairborn, said Baker whose grandparents came to Fairborn in the 1950s. He feels that much about the city’s past has been lost and citizens don’t remember the origin of some of the historic places like Armstrong Feed and Seed, an old grain elevator near downtown.

“I’d like to see their old sign restored,” he said. “There’s a lot of young people who have no idea what these businesses did or who their owners were. There’s a lot of good in Fairborn. I just want to be part of the team that’s here for Fairborn’s future and progression. I’m ready to go to work and be the voice of the people, especially small business owners.”

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.