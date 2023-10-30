State XC qualifiers, tournament results —Sports Digest: Oct. 30, 2023

TROY — Five teams and four individuals from Greene County qualified for the 2023 Ohio State Cross Country Championships.

The regional races were held along the bank of the Great Miami River near Troy High School on Saturday.

The D-I races saw both the boys and girls teams from Beavercreek advance. The boys had Jackson Davis lead the way by running the race in 15:53.15 to finish in 17th place while the girls had Emily Woodard get the team’s top time with a 19:14.50 to finish 24th overall.

Allison High of Bellbrook also moved on as an individual with a time of 16:56.00 to run in 18th place.

The Carroll boys and girls teams both advanced in D-II. The girls were led by Ruby Gross with a time of 19:06.31 to finish in third and Anna Thurman’s 19:29.50 for fifth, and the boys had Logan Arnold finish in 16:17.68 to come in third.

Cedarville’s boys team also moved on from the D-III run. Isaac Wallis finished in 16:16.98 to lead the team with a fifth place run.

Several individuals also advanced. The boys side had Legacy Christian’s Ben Rodriguez finish in second place with a time of 16:12.91. In the girls race, Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton did 19:20.44 to run fifth and Cedarville’s Ellie Mark ran 19:38.90 to come in eighth to both qualify.

The state meets will be on Saturday at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

Girls Soccer

No. 1 Milford 3, No. 6 Beavercreek 0

Beavercreek had scoring chances with 10 shots on net, but couldn’t get one across the goal line in a season ending defeat in the D-I district title match.

Natalie Miller made three saves in net for the Beavers in the loss.

Beavercreek finishes the season with an 11-9-1 record.

No. 1 Summit Country Day 5, No. 2 Carroll 2

Goals by Maura Petrovic and Eva Snyder weren’t enough to extend the season for Carroll in the D-II district finals.

Sarah Price made nine saves and finishes the season as the league leader in saves and shutouts.

Carroll ends its season with a 14-4-3 record.

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

No. 1 Moeller 1, No. 3 Beavercreek 0, OT

Beavercreek forced overtime by holding one of the country’s best teams scoreless but eventually had its season end in the D-I district finals.

The Beavers got a tremendous game from Ryland Wamsley in net, who made seven saves against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.

Beavercreek’s season ends with an 11-6-3 overall record.

No. 1 Summit Country Day 3, No. 2 Carroll 0

Carroll got upended in the D-II district title match.

The Patriots conclude the year with 16-4-1 record after winning the GCL Co-Ed title.

No. 3 Mariemont 5, No. 3 Legacy Christian 2

The first ever D-III district title match appearance for the Knights ended in defeat.

LCA went 14-4-2 overall this season.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

PLAYOFFS

Football

(All games at 7 p.m.)

D-III — No. 9 Bellbrook at No. 1 Badin (at Fairfield Stadium)

D-VII — No. 8 Cedarville at No. 1 Marion Local

SATURDAY

Cross Country

D-I —Beavercreek boys and girls teams, Bellbrook girls individual at State Meet, 2 p.m. (girls), 2:45 (boys)

D-II — Carroll boys and girls teams at State Meet, 12 p.m. (girls) 12:45 (boys)

D-III — Cedarville, Legacy Christian boys and girls individuals at State Meet, 10 a.m. (girls) 10:45 a.m. (boys)