Two seeking one spot in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP — Incumbent Bath Township Trustee Kassie Lester is being challenged by Michael Uecker in the November election.

Lester, who is seeking a second term, wants to tackle other issues now that the biodigester saga is coming to an end.

“This has been a long time coming. I’ve been working on this since 2015,” Lester said. “Dealing with the biodigester has been the biggest issue facing Bath Township.”

She, and her fellow trustees also worked hard in helping plan improvements at Bath Township Park.

“We asked our citizens for input. We redid the walking path, added shelters, a fitness center, had the basketball court resurfaced, added a pickleball court, and new swings,” said Lester, describing the ten-acre park’s improvements.

Now she can move on to other issues.

“I want to work on the Ravenwood ditch area which keeps expanding due to excess storm water,” Lester said. “It’s a very big ditch and its eroding the banks.”

Her goal is to improve quality of life for all.“I really don’t have an agenda,” Lester added. “I just want to make life better for everyone in the township. The people of Bath Township are the best residents we could possibly have. I think our current officials and county commissioners are doing the best job they can — we can all work together.”

Uecker has been a township resident since 1982 and plans on “staying put” at his present location.

The retired Air Force colonel has been deployed all over the world but after 20 years of active duty and seven years as a civilian, Uecker said never wants to move out of Greene County and regards his Bath Township property as “home.”

He retired from the Greene County Career Center (GCCC) last December having served on its board from 2014 to 2023. Uecker had served on the Fairborn School Board as president from 2011-2014 before his appointment to the GCCC.

He managed 80 employees in his division at Wright-Patterson and believes the leadership skills he learned then would serve Bath Township well. He takes part in community forums and enjoys interacting with citizens face to face.

“With the biodigester issue behind us, council has more time to focus on road issues that need to be fixed,” Uecker said.

If elected, Uecker wants to work with the county to improve inspection processes.

“I want to make things easier to get done for the betterment of the community,” said Uecker, who sat on the board of zoning appeals for the township many years.

