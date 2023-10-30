Man convicted of domestic violence, other charges

XENIA — A local man is facing more than 10 years in jail after being convicted of three felonies in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

A jury found Christopher Barron, 37, guilty one count of felonious assault, one count of domestic violence, and one count of abduction after an attack in March.

According to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes, a female victim appeared at Soin Medical Center with significant facial bruising. When Fairborn Police Department officers responded, the victim disclosed that Barron attacked her at home. The victim detailed the attack, which included the defendant using a cell phone as a weapon to assault the victim, using a butcher knife to jab at the victim’s stomach, using her hair to twist her neck, and strangling her.

The victim also disclosed that Barron stuck the butcher knife in a wall after using it to jab at the victim. On March 3, Fairborn officers conducted a search warrant at the home and officers located the butcher knife stuck in the wall, exactly as the victim described. Officers also noted dried blood located on the blade of the knife.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Detective Travis Hunsbarger of the Fairborn Police Department and the commitment and diligence of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne,” Hayes said. “Victim Advocate Rebecca Walsh and Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Fred Meadows also played critical roles with witness coordination. Due to the collaboration between Fairborn Police Department and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, a dangerous felon is off the street and behind bars.”

Barron has a lengthy criminal history, Hayes said. He has prior convictions for burglary, drug possession, and receiving stolen property. He also has three prior convictions for domestic violence and has been sentenced to prison on five prior occasions. Barron is facing a potential prison term of 14-18 years.

He was remanded into custody and held without bond until final sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.