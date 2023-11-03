Police arrest suspects involved in vehicle theft and felonious assault

XENIA — Greene Central Communications (GCC) received a call around 1:35 a.m. last night to investigate a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 200 block of E. Second Street. Dispatch had received news that there were gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims.

According to Xenia police, one had a minor wound to his leg and the other victim — who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds — was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The suspect, described as a slender, black male wearing a face mask, fled the area on foot.

The incident had started after the suspect had crashed into the vehicles and the victims heard the crash and confronted the suspect when he tried to leave the area, according to police. The suspect then pulled a handgun out, shot the victims, and then the scene, police said.

At 4:50 a.m., the GCC received a report that a car had just been stolen from Wyoming Drive. The vehicle was located at the Circle K gas station on Progress Drive. Occupants of the vehicle — Tyion Thornton, 18 and Ivan Washington, 20 — were located inside the restroom at Circle K and taken into custody for receiving stolen property.

Police confirmed that the two incidents are connected. If anyone has further information regarding these incidents, call the Xenia Police Division, Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a message at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.