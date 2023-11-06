Submitted photos | Xenia Community Schools Xenia High School Theater’s fall play set sail this past weekend, as the cast and crew for “Treasure Island” took visitors along on this classic tale of adventure on the high seas. The play, based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, takes young Jim Hawkins, played by XHS junior Rin Kelly, on a search for a golden treasure as he meets one of the most famous hero-villains of all time, Long John Silver, played by XHS senior JJ Miller. Submitted photos | Xenia Community Schools Xenia High School Theater’s fall play set sail this past weekend, as the cast and crew for “Treasure Island” took visitors along on this classic tale of adventure on the high seas. The play, based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, takes young Jim Hawkins, played by XHS junior Rin Kelly, on a search for a golden treasure as he meets one of the most famous hero-villains of all time, Long John Silver, played by XHS senior JJ Miller. Submitted photos | Xenia Community Schools Xenia High School Theater’s fall play set sail this past weekend, as the cast and crew for “Treasure Island” took visitors along on this classic tale of adventure on the high seas. The play, based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, takes young Jim Hawkins, played by XHS junior Rin Kelly, on a search for a golden treasure as he meets one of the most famous hero-villains of all time, Long John Silver, played by XHS senior JJ Miller.

Xenia High School Theater’s fall play set sail this past weekend, as the cast and crew for “Treasure Island” took visitors along on this classic tale of adventure on the high seas. The play, based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, takes young Jim Hawkins, played by XHS junior Rin Kelly, on a search for a golden treasure as he meets one of the most famous hero-villains of all time, Long John Silver, played by XHS senior JJ Miller.

