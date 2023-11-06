Cedar Cliff changes meeting date

CEDARVILLE — The Cedar Cliff Local School District has moved its Nov. 7 meeting to interview superintendent finalists to Nov. 11.

The first finalist will have a board of education interview from 10-11 a.m., then meet with staff from 11:05-11:40 a.m. Following staff, the candidate will meet with community members (with board members present) from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and then tour the facilities from 12:25-12:50 p.m.

The second finalist will meet with the community (with board members present) from 11:05-11:45 a.m., take a tour from 11:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., meet with staff from 12:15-12:50 p.m., and then interview with the board members from 12:50-1:50 p.m.

The public portion will be held in the high school gym.

The board will then meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to hire the new superintendent.