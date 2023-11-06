Military History Museum holding Veterans Day event

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Open House from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11.

Along with light refreshments and free admission for guests, the museum will be handing out Vietnam veteran pins for veterans and their spouses. The pins are supplied by the Department of Defense (DOD) as a 50th anniversary gift for those who served.

“Veterans day is a really big deal here,” said Catherine Beers-Conrad, museum spokesperson. “For me, I look at it like paying it back and paying it forward.”

Veterans of all six branches of the military will be welcomed and honored throughout the day, including the newly developed Space Force.

As the ninth annual open house, Beers-Conrad said she’s hopeful for a big turnout. She wants to see upwards of 75 veterans and families stop in on Saturday.

“It’s nice especially because we get to talk with other veterans and active duty military,” she said. “Especially with the Vietnam veterans, I have found it to be overwhelming for many of them.

The Miami Valley Military History Museum is located at 4 E. Main Street, Fairborn.

“Our mission is to perpetuate the memory of the Veterans of our Armed Forces past, present and future … to foster patriotism and respect for our veterans and the armed forces,” said Beers-Conrad, citing the museum’s mission statement.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.