Beavercreek school tax winning, parks losing

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek voters were approving a replacement levy for the school district and rejecting an additional tax for development of Spring House Park.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, Issue 9 was passing 12,168-11,59, while Issue 21 was failing 11,890-7,608.

Issue 9 was a 1.0 mill replacement levy for the Beavercreek Local School District that will collect an estimated $2.175 million annually for five years and will be used for construction, improvements, renovations, and additions. A replacement levy allows the district to collect slightly more in taxes because it allows for an increase in property values. The current levy, last passed in 1989, collects $917,000. The owner of a $100,000 home would see a tax increase of around $21 annually.

Funds can only be used for items with five-plus year life including HVAC, computers, furniture, roof repairs, textbooks, buses, and security systems according to Citizens for Beavercreek Schools.

Issue 21 was an additional 1.93 mill levy for City of Beavercreek parks and recreation. The continuing levy was estimated to collect $3.28 million annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $68.

Funds generated would have been used for the park as well as maintain the city’s existing 23 parks, according to city officials.

