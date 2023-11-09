XENIA — Several local athletes signed their national letter of intent Wednesday on the first day allowed by the NCAA.
Twelve from Beavercreek and three from Legacy Christian put pin to paper to compete at the next level.
Here is the list of local athletes who signed on Wednesday:
Katrina Bottomley (BC) — Robert Morris University — Women’s Lacrosse
Anthony Braun (BC) — IUPUI — Swimming
Dillon Campbell (LCA) — Virginia Tech — Wrestling
Nathan Dunhac (BC) — Cleveland State University — Swimming
Haley Ferguson (BC) — University of Michigan — Softball
Gavin Grim (BC) — Hanover College — Baseball
Maddox Johnson (BC) — Cleveland State University — Men’s Lacrosse
Morgan Metzger (BC) — Capital University — Women’s Volleyball
Jayden O’Neal (BC) — Cedarville University — Softball
Chloe Otten (BC) — Boston College — Swimming
Charlotte Pauling (BC) — Ohio Northern University — Women’s Basketball
Kate Schell (BC) — University of Akron — Softball
Corinne Schmidt (BC) — Ashland University — Women’s Lacrosse
Audrey Stanley (LCA) — Cedarville University — Women’s Soccer
Lillian Weller (LCA) — Ohio University — Women’s Soccer