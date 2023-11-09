Courtesy | Legacy Christian Athletics Legacy Christian senior Lillian Weller (center) signed to play women’s soccer at Ohio University. Courtesy | Legacy Christian Athletics Legacy Christian senior Audrey Stanley (center) signed to play women’s soccer at Cedarville University. Courtesy | Legacy Christian Athletics Legacy Christian senior Dillon Campbell (second from left) signed to compete as a wrestler at Virginia Tech. Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics Athletes at Beavercreek High School including (top row) Anthony Braun, Nathan Dunhac, Maddox Johnson, Gavin Grimm, as well as (bottom row) Katrina Bottomley, Corinne Schmidt, Chloe Otten, Morgan Metzger and Charlotte Pauling pose after signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

XENIA — Several local athletes signed their national letter of intent Wednesday on the first day allowed by the NCAA.

Twelve from Beavercreek and three from Legacy Christian put pin to paper to compete at the next level.

Here is the list of local athletes who signed on Wednesday:

Katrina Bottomley (BC) — Robert Morris University — Women’s Lacrosse

Anthony Braun (BC) — IUPUI — Swimming

Dillon Campbell (LCA) — Virginia Tech — Wrestling

Nathan Dunhac (BC) — Cleveland State University — Swimming

Haley Ferguson (BC) — University of Michigan — Softball

Gavin Grim (BC) — Hanover College — Baseball

Maddox Johnson (BC) — Cleveland State University — Men’s Lacrosse

Morgan Metzger (BC) — Capital University — Women’s Volleyball

Jayden O’Neal (BC) — Cedarville University — Softball

Chloe Otten (BC) — Boston College — Swimming

Charlotte Pauling (BC) — Ohio Northern University — Women’s Basketball

Kate Schell (BC) — University of Akron — Softball

Corinne Schmidt (BC) — Ashland University — Women’s Lacrosse

Audrey Stanley (LCA) — Cedarville University — Women’s Soccer

Lillian Weller (LCA) — Ohio University — Women’s Soccer