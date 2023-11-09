Yellow Springs school issue passes, Greeneview fails

XENIA — Voters in the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District passed a bond issue and income tax while voters in the Greeneview district said no to a bond issue in Jamestown.

Issue 12 (Yellow Springs) passed 1,275-1,191 and is for 7.9 mills to cover a 37-year bond issue for $26,630,000 to construct school facilities while also renovating, improving and expanding existing school facilities.

The total cost is estimated to be $55.3 million with $8.55 million coming from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. According to the district website, the project includes renovating Mills Lawn (pre-K through fourth grade) and renovating, demolishing, adding to the middle school/high school building along with furnishing and equipping the buildings while also retiring public obligations previously incurred to finance school facilities.

It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $277 annually. It would collect an estimated $1.384 million per year. Issue 12 also includes a 1 percent continuing income tax for current expenses.

Issue 10 (Greeneview Local School District) failed 2,033-1,188. The district was seeking a total of 5.44 mills for school construction and permanent improvements. Of the total millage, 4.3 mills would be for a maximum of 37 years to pay for $19,527,734 in bonds the district would issue. The remaining millage would be for acquisition and construction, enlargement, renovation, and financing of permanent improvements and is estimated to collect $277,000 annually.

It would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $191 annually.

According to the district website, a new academic wing for grades 5-8 would be added to the current high school. It would have separate entrances to allow it to function as independent building, but it does provide opportunities for shared services.

New construction and renovations would be made at the current middle school to house pre-K through fourth grade which would enable to district to have all students at buildings on Cottonville Road.

Also included in the plan is a new field house and practice fields.

Because it failed, district officials said the district will evaluate feedback and develop next steps, while continuing to save and raise funds for the construction of a new field house.

