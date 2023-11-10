Local products stand out at collegiate level — Sports Digest: Nov. 10, 2023

Photo by Jayson Wallace | King University Ashtan Hendricks competes as a wrestler at King University where he defeated the country’s No. 2-ranked wrestler for 141 pounds at the NCAA Division II level in his debut match on Wednesday.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Drew Vaughn has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Vaughn, a Beavercreek graduate, also was a HCAC first-team selection.

“What a great compliment to Drew’s consistent play over a career, let alone a season,” head coach Scott Fridley said in a statement. “After being named first team for a third straight year, I am so happy that the HCAC recognized Drew’s talent as the top Defensive player in the conference.”

Vaughn started all 19 of the team’s matches this season and led the team in intercepts with 53, while also getting in on some offense with three goals and three assists.

Located in South Carolina, Anderson competes at the NCAA Division III level.

Hendricks starts career strong

Greeneview alum Ashtan Hendricks wrestled in his first collegiate match Wednesday for King University.

Competing at 141 pounds, Hendricks scored a pin against the nation’s second-ranked wrestler and two-time All-American from Belmont Abbey College, John Carayiannis.

In the second period, Hendricks came up with a reversal that turned into a pin in 4:48. It helped lead his team to a 23-22 win over the 18th-ranked team in the country.

Located in West Virginia, King competes at the NCAA Division II level.

Xenia to host football playoff game

Doug Adams Stadium will host a Division VI regional semifinals football game on Friday.

The Region 24 matchup between No. 2 Versailles (10-2) and No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) will begin at 7 p.m.

Versailles defeated Twin Valley South 41-8 last week, while CCD beat Paint Valley 26-14.

Tickets are available to be purchased at www.ohsaa.org/tickets and cost $12 for adults and $9 for students.

The winner will play either No. 5 Tri-Village or No. 8 Anna in the regional finals next week at a yet to be determined site.

Greeneview seeking cheer coach

Greeneview is currently searching for a head cheerleading coach for the upcoming winter season.

Previous high school or above experience is preferred.

Interested candidates are asked to send a letter or resume to athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rineh[email protected] with candidates being considered immediately.

Redsfest Tickets going on sale

The Cincinnati Reds will hold its annual Redsfest event at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Dec. 1 and 2.

Events on Dec. 1 take place from 3-10:30 p.m. and on Dec. 2 will run from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The event will have meet and greets with more than 60 current and former players of the Reds, as well as games, game-used memorabilia and more.

Two-day tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 12 and under. A one-day ticket costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. Kids aged three and under get free entry.

Winter sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.