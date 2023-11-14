Masser returning to county as Cedar Cliff superintendent

Masser

CEDARVILLE — Brian Masser has been named the new superintendent of Cedar Cliff Local Schools, the district announced Tuesday.

Masser, current assistant superintendent at Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, is expected to be approved by the board during its regular meeting Nov. 20. Masser was one of two finalists to replace current superintendent Chad Mason, who is resigning effective Jan. 4.

“He comes highly regarded by everyone we spoke to, and his knowledge and experience are what set him apart from the candidates we interviewed,” said board president Matt Sheridan. “This was as much a community decision as a board decision. In our final round of interviews, our finalists met with approximately 70 community members, school staff, and administrators, and our board, and everyone was excited and impressed with Mr. Masser’s intellect and presence. We are looking forward to him carrying on the high level of academic standards and financial well-being of our district.”

Masser has 12 years of experience in school administration and prior to taking on his current role, he was Greeneview High School principal for five yeas. He served assistant principal at Northeastern High School for two years and was an English teacher at Kenton Ridge High School.

“I am honored to accept the superintendent torch after 10-plus years of faithful stewardship by Mr. Chad Mason and 20 years from his predecessor, Dr. David Baits,” Masser said. “Cedar Cliff has enjoyed incredible stability at the superintendent position, and I look forward to continuing this tradition. My family and I are excited about joining and serving the Cedar Cliff community and building upon its many traditions of excellence.”

Masser has a bachelor’s degree in integrated language arts education from Cedarville University. He also holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Dayton.

He and his wife, Rani, are the parents of two children, Tessa and Gavin.

