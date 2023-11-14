Select coaching positions available — Sports Digest: Nov. 14, 2023

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s head coach position for softball is currently open. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 27 and must be submitted to the superintendent’s office.

The Golden Eagles have been moved up to Division I by the OHSAA’s competitive balance measures for the 2024 season. Bellbrook will have the smallest enrollment at the state’s top level.

Bellbrook athletes select colleges

Alyssa Peh recently signed her letter of intent to play collegiately for the women’s soccer team at Wright State.

Peh will be one of five local players from Greene County on next season’s roster.

Also announcing her commitment to the University of Northwestern Ohio was Mallory Horvath.

Horvath will play softball for the Racers, which competes at the NAIA level.

Redsfest Tickets going on sale

The Cincinnati Reds will hold its annual Redsfest event at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Dec. 1 and 2.

Events on Dec. 1 take place from 3-10:30 p.m. and on Dec. 2 will run from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The event will have meet and greets with more than 60 current and former players of the Reds, as well as games, game-used memorabilia and more.

Two-day tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 12 and under. A one-day ticket costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. Kids aged three and under get free entry.

Winter sports schedules/results needed

