Air force museum to hold holiday concert

FAIRBORN —The holiday season is approaching, and the Air Force Museum is getting ready for one of its more popular events to celebrate: The USAF Band of Flight concert.

The concerts, to be held Dec. 19 and 20, are free for guests, but due to their popularity and limited seating, registration is required for the event.

Registration will open Dec. 1 for both concert days and can be redeemed online www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/. Each person can request up to six tickets, which will be sent digitally ahead of the event.

The two performances will take place at 7 p.m. each day and last approximately 70-90 minutes.

The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight presents more than 250 performances annually, providing quality musical products for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts. Since its founding in 1942, the band has performed for presidents and vice presidents, visiting heads of state, cabinet officers, members of congress, U.S. and foreign military leaders, and millions of Americans and foreign citizens.

The museum is located at 1100 Spaatz Street.

