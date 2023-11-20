Thanksgiving 5K run being held in Beavercreek —Sports Digest: Nov. 20, 2023

BEAVERCREEK — The Turkey Day 5K will be held Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m. in Shoup Park.

Participants who register prior to the day of the event are asked to pick up a pre-race packet on Wednesday at Beavercreek High School from 6-8 p.m. Those who do so on the day of the event can do so at the event beginning at 7:30 a.m.

There will be no on-site registration and participants are asked to do so online.

Runners can sign up and also find results and awards online at https://turkeyday5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=3576

The cost to walk or run in the event is $35 and proceeds go toward the Beavercreek Youth Wrestling program. Parking will be available at the Daysprings Ministries Building.

Xenia to host OHSAA football semifinal game

Doug Adams Stadium will play host to a Division III state semifinal football matchup between Region 12 champion Celina (12-2) and Region 11 champion Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) Friday.

Bishop Watterson was ranked No. 4 in the final AP Ohio High School Football Poll of the regular season. They defeated future Ohio State commitment Tavien St. Claire and his Bellefontaine team 19-13 in last week’s regional finals. Bishop Watterson has beaten Columbus South, Miami Trace and Bloom-Carroll as well in the postseason.

Celina defeated Hamilton Badin 37-25 in the regional finals. Badin had been ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll and Celina was in the receiving votes section. Celina also defeated Hillsboro, Trotwood and Tippecanoe on its way to the semifinals.

Kickoff time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students.

The winner will face either Toledo Central Catholic or Chardon in the D-III state championship game at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Girls Basketball

Fairborn at Oakwood, 7:15 p.m.

Mason at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL BRIEFS

Browns signing veteran QB Flacco

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Flacco, who worked out for the Browns on Friday, will finalize a contract with the team on Monday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the imminent move.

The addition of Flacco bolsters Cleveland’s quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s started Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 38-year-old Flacco will give the Browns an established backup as well as a mentor for Thompson-Robinson, who went 24 of 43 for 165 yards and an interception against the Steelers.

Flacco, who played for the New York Jets last season, has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title after the 2012 season.

Cleveland is 7-3 for just the second time since 1999.

TGL to postpone tech league until 2025

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will wait until 2025 to launch their tech-infused TGL competition because of damage to the Florida arena that was going to take too long to repair and create scheduling problems for television and players.

The six-team league was supposed to debut on Jan. 9 on ESPN and finish the season before the Masters in April. Ownership of the six teams had been announced and players were filling rosters. And then the league suddenly had no place to play because of a power failure last week.

The Nov. 14 failure of a temporary power system and backup systems used for construction of the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens caused the dome to deflate, which damaged the air-supported dome section of the arena.

No one was injured, and most of the technology was not affected.

“Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players,” Woods said.

The concept of TMRW Sports, co-founded by Woods and McIlroy, is team match play in a 250,000-square-foot arena at Palm Beach State College. The longer shots are hit into a screen 20 times larger than a standard simulator, and actual shots from 50 yards or closer are played to a high-tech green complex that rotates on a turntable to create different shots.

Full shots are played off real grass or sand, depending on the shot.

Woods, McIlroy and former NBC Golf Channel executive Mike McCarley founded the TMRW Sports entertainment and media group. They announced in August 2022 the creation of TGL, giving golf a three-month team league that catered to a new audience without trying to be traditional golf.

It attracted an All-Star lineup of players from Woods and McIlroy to Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

Jon Rahm originally was part of the 24-man roster until deciding recently to sit out the first year because of concerns over travel to Florida for the once-a-week matches, although teams don’t play every week and only three of the four players are activated for each match.

The 15-hole matches are expected to take two hours and fit into the schedule of ESPN platforms amid mainly college basketball during prime-time hours.

TGL did not provide a timeline for the repairs or indicate if it would rebuild the same structure or enhance the original design and its technology. The arena is to hold up to 1,600 spectators, and the course is roughly the size of a football field.