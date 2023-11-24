GMS names students of month

Bednarz Beatty Goble Klontz

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its October students of the month.

Recognized were Abigail Bednarz (seventh grade), Jackson Beatty (sixth grade), Nellie Klontz (fifth grade), and Max Goble (fourth grade).

The school sent the following about each student.

Bednarz — Abby is hard working and willing to help those around her. She recognizes when something needs to be taken care of in the classroom and steps in without asking to assist. Abby completes her work, volunteers in class, and ensures her work is completed with quality.

Beatty — Jackson is a respectful student who always works hard and genuinely cares about his education. In addition to being a hard worker, Jackson is very kind and offers to help his peers when they are struggling.

Klontz — Nellie comes to school everyday prepared for class and ready to learn. She takes pride in her work and is always willing to help another student in need. Nellie is a leader in many ways. She is always taking the initiative and she works hard.

Goble — Max is a hard working student who always completes his work and completes it well. He is eager to volunteer and adds great insight to class discussions. He is very kind and always willing to help his teachers and fellow students. He exemplifies what a Ram should be — respectful, responsible, and reflective.