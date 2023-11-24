Ohio, Michigan governors place friendly wager on The Game

DeWine

COLUMBUS, — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, commonly referred to as “The Game.”

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” said Governor DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

This year, Governor DeWine has bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati. Last year, Governor DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus. In 2021, he bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. Governor DeWine also wagered a basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies in 2019.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!”

Governor Whitmer has wagered a gift package of ice cream from Zingerman’s. Last year, Governor Whitmer put forward a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale. In 2021, Governor Whitmer bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. In 2019, Governor Whitmer bet a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan for The Game. First played in 1897, the Buckeyes have won 17 out of the last 21 meetings between the two squads.