Lampton, Dean bill aims to rename highway

Lampton Dean

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to designate a portion of State Route 72 in Greene County as the Caitlin Renee Preston Memorial Highway.

This bill — joint sponsored by Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and Bill Dean (R-Xenia) — honors the legacy of Caitlin Renee Preston, who died in May of 2019 due to a car accident.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Preston family for the unimaginable pain that you have had to live with,” said Lampton during House session. “I hope this bill brings some comfort knowing that she will never be forgotten.”

Added Dean, “Caitlin left a tremendous legacy during her time on this side of heaven, and it is our duty to keep her memory alive for many years to come. This highway is more than just a stretch of road — it is an enduring reminder of Caitlin’s brief but impactful life in western Ohio.”

The legislation now moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration. If passed by the Senate, it will move on to Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.