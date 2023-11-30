Skyway Plaze to receive clean-up site grant

File photo Fairborn received a $60,000 grant to ready the Skyway Plaza site for economic development. Pictured is the old Elder-Beerman building being demolished in the plaza in 2015.

FAIRBORN — The Board of Greene County Commissioners recently approved a community investment grant for the City of Fairborn.

The commissioners gave the green light at the Nov. 21 meeting, authorizing $60,000 to ready the Skyway Plaza site for economic development. The BOCC, through the Department of Development, funds the Community Investment Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to jurisdictions for the development of sites and infrastructure designed to attract and sustain businesses.

“The Fairborn grant will allow them to do a phase I environmental survey, site utility plan, preliminary geo-technical testing and report, land survey, and some preliminary civil engineering at Skyway Plaza,” said Brandon Huddleson, county administrator. “All of these things better position the property for resale.”

Activities eligible for funding under the CIG program include road extensions, due-diligence studies, utility extensions, and speculative construction.

“As outlined in the recently adopted Economic Development Strategic Plan, Skyway Plaza is a priority site and an immediate opportunity to create a catalytic economic development project and innovation district,” said Cherise Schell, Fairborn assistant economic development director.

Estimated costs of the studies to be performed are:

— phase 1 environmental, $5,000.

— Existing site utilities plan, $5,000.

— Preliminary geo-technical testing and report, $10,000

— Land survey and civil engineering,$50,000.

The city committed $10,000 in economic development funds as match money to the $60,000 requested in CIG funding.

“The city is appreciative of Greene County’s continued support,” Schell said.

