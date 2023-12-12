Area wrestling recaps: Legacy Christian competes at prestigious Ironman

Karen Clark | Contributed Beavercreek junior Noah Wazgar tries to control an opponent from Moore during the 2023 Ryle Raider Rumble tournament. Wazgar finished in fourth as his Beavercreek team took sixth in the overall competition.

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Legacy Christian got its wrestling season underway competing at the Walsh Ironman Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Akron.

Three-time OHSAA state champion Dillon Campbell headlined a group of seven for the Knights which competed in the 130-team field with some of the top teams and individuals from multiple states participating.

He was the No. 3-seed in the 132-pound division and made the semifinals of his bracket with two technical fall wins and one by pin. He lost to the two-seed from Perrysburg, Marcus Blaze, who is a two-time state champion and gold medal winner at the 2023 U17 World Championship held in August in Turkey. He went on to finish in sixth-place in the consolation portion.

Also winning matches at the tournament for LCA were Eli Campbell at 120 and Nathan Attisano at 126, two other state placers from last season. LCA finished with 24 team points to be in a tie for 51st overall.

Warren Taylor competed at 106, Taven Norris at 113, L. J. Newman at 144 and Sam Tuck at 215. The Knights are the three-time reigning state champions in Division III.

Beavercreek starts at Ryle Raider Rumble

The Beavers grapplers took sixth at the 21-team event at Union, Ky.

Eight wrestlers made their way onto the podium at the event, with three third-place finishers leading the way. Jeremy Sibrel at 106, Noah Wazgar at 190 and C. J. Crawford at heavyweight were the top finishers, and Charles Barhorst at 215 got fourth.

Austin Kawanishi got fifth at 113, and Isaac Bulugaris took sixth at 126. Elijah Papalios was seventh at 165 and Ricky McDaniel got 10th at 138.

Bellbrook has strong showing at DC

The Golden Eagles finished in second place in the Dayton Christian Pool Tournament on Saturday.

Bellbrook had two champions with Devin Catio winning at 144 and Laden Weiss prevailing at 157. Both were the top-seeds in their respective divisions. Bellbrook finished only behind Preble Shawnee at the 16-team event.

Also making the podium was Tressel Blair at 106, Sawyer Flanagan at 113, Ben Slagley at 120, Ivan Bao at 132, Mason Burns at 138, Dominic Hummel at 150, Nathan Fisher at 165, Mason Bauerbach at 175 and Braden Weeks at 215.

Carroll shows at Firdbird Classic

Five wrestlers placed for the Patriots in the competition at Fairmont. Jackson Overturf was the top finisher in third at heavyweight.

Trenton Yahna got fourth at 138, finishing fifth were Trey Camp at 157 and Vince Sefic at 190, and Jeremiah Baker was sixth at 132.

Greeneview gets girls season started

Two champions for the Rams highlighted the start of the year at the Hammer and Anvil Tournament on Saturday at Western Brown.

Lily Hendricks was the winner at 125 and Gwen Matt also prevailed at 130.

Olivia Bender came in third at 100 and Tessa Allen was fourth at 170.

Greeneview finished in fifth-place overall in the 32-team field.

