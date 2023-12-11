ARRL convention coming to Hamvention

XENIA — Next year’s Hamvention will have a pretty special guest.

ARRL — the national association for amateur radio — will be holding its national convention during the Dayton Hamvention at the Greene County Fairgrounds in May.

Founded in 1914 by Hiram Percy Maxim as The American Radio Relay League, ARRL is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. The vast majority of active radio amateurs in the nation are members of ARRL, according to its website, and it has a proud history of achievement as the standard-bearer in amateur affairs.

Hamvention organizers and ARRL leadership have been busy working out joint activities, according to a release from 2024 Hamvention General Chairman Jim Storms (AB8YK).

Officials also announced Hamvention’s 2024 logo and theme — “Expanding our Community” — in support of the growth of amateur radio worldwide.

Hamvention is also seeking award nominations for amateur of the year, technical achievement, special achievement, and club of the year. More information about awards, and ticket information can be found at www.hamvention.org.

