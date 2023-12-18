Vicki Schafer, Beauford Mash’s daughter, lights the candles on his 95th birthday cake. His brother is in the background. 95th birthday decorations. A special birthday gift remembering Mash’s service to our country. Submitted photo | Mark Weinstein Beauford Mash, a Korean War veteran and resident at Legacy Village in Xenia, celebrated his 95th birthday on Dec. 16 (his birthday is Dec. 21) with many friends and family members attending the celebration. As this was a significant birthday celebration, Mash dressed up for the occasion by wearing a tuxedo, which he also did for his 90th birthday party. He is pictured with family members including daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Tom Schafer, of Xenia.

Vicki Schafer, Beauford Mash’s daughter, lights the candles on his 95th birthday cake. His brother is in the background.

95th birthday decorations.

A special birthday gift remembering Mash’s service to our country.

Submitted photo | Mark Weinstein

Beauford Mash, a Korean War veteran and resident at Legacy Village in Xenia, celebrated his 95th birthday on Dec. 16 (his birthday is Dec. 21) with many friends and family members attending the celebration. As this was a significant birthday celebration, Mash dressed up for the occasion by wearing a tuxedo, which he also did for his 90th birthday party. He is pictured with family members including daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Tom Schafer, of Xenia.